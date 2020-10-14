(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November 3rd general election. Today's report features the Republican candidate in the Fremont County supervisor's race, Chris Clark.
Born and raised in Hamburg, Clark graduated from Hamburg High School in 2003. After graduating from Southeast Nebraska Community College in Beatrice with a nursing degree, Clark worked at Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg. He then developed the "agricultural bug," and worked at Jorgenson Farm Cooperative for six years. In 2013, he took a position with the Fremont County Secondary Roads Department. He resigned in October to work with a company repairing Missouri River levees damaged by the 2019 floods. A veteran firefighter, Clark has served with the Hamburg and Sidney Fire Departments, and is currently one of three fire captains on the Sidney department. Clark, his wife and four children live in Sidney. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Clark says he's running for the supervisor's post in order to continue serving the community.
"I've really just kind of enjoyed serving the public, and trying to better my community," said Clark. "I'd like to kind of take the opportunity to do that."
Clark says one issue he's concentrating on is rebuilding the county's housing stock following multiple disasters--including the floods of 2019.
"We're really struggling with good housing--good middle class affordable housing," he said. "We've had multiple houses that are going to be coming down from the affects from the flood, as well as buildings in Hamburg. Also, Bartlett got hit pretty hard, and they're struggling with some housing up there. We've really got to work on that, (including in) Percival--especially with the bluff."
Clark is also concerned about COVID-19's impact on the county's budget. He believes teamwork is necessary in order to maintain the county's budget parameters, and keep taxes down.
"Really, it starts with our department heads," said Clark. "We've got to work with our department leaders--the sheriff's office, the auditor, the treasurer's office, the road department. Everybody's got to kind of work together. We need to pick their brains, and figure out what they can do to help trim the budget, and keep things in a reasonable aspect."
In terms of economic development, Clark says the county needs to promote its location in order to bring new businesses and industries to the area.
"We have I-29 that runs right through the county," he said. "We have great access to Highway 2, 275. Our location is really pretty good, sitting right between St. Joe, Omaha and the Kansas City area, and not too far from Lincoln. So, I think location is a big thing. I think it's obvious--if you look at the I-29-Highway 2 junction, that's obviously a really good place. The businesses that have been there have been flooded out twice within the last 10 years--yet they bounce right back, and they're back in business. So, that kind of shows you there's revenues to be made in those businesses."
In our next "Meet the Candidates" segment, we'll hear from the Democratic candidate in the Fremont County supervisors' race, Josh Heard. You can hear the full interview with Chris Clark on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com, as well as with the webstory.