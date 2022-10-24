(Des Moines) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today's report features the Democrat incumbent in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race, Cindy Axne.
A Des Moines native and a fifth-generation Iowan, Axne holds a master's degree from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. Axne worked for various state agencies from 2005-to-2014. She and her husband John then formed a digital design firm. Axne won her first term in the U.S. House of Representatives by defeating Republican incumbent David Young in November, 2018. She was reelected two years after after defeating Young in a rematch. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Axne says she's seeking a third term in order to continue to be a voice for Iowa in Congress.
"When I got to that first vote that I took, and saw how many folks came from California, and Florida, Texas and New York," said Axne, "I mean, these are 30-40 voices from those states. I said, 'my gosh, I'm going to have to be the voice of 10 representatives to get this job done for Iowa. Every step of the way, I've done that, and I've realized this that if we want to get what we need in Iowa, we've got to have the loudest, proudest voices, and make sure we get these bills across the finish line."
If reelected, Axne says she'll work to address health care issues, such as lowering prescription drugs for all age groups.
"As grateful as I am that we got that done for our seniors," she said, "we've got to make sure we're lowering the costs of prescription drugs across the board. I'm really tired of hearing about folks saying they can't afford their prescription drugs, and pay their electric bills. So, when those prescription drugs are gauging us, we've got to address that."
While saying she supports the Second Amendment, the West Des Moines Democrat favors an assault weapons ban as well as a national firearms registry in order to curb issues with deadly mass shooting incidents experienced in the U.S. over the past several years.
"I want our kids to feel like they can go to school without feeling like they're not going to make it home at the end of the day," said Axne. "I want parents to know that they can send their kids to the moves, that they can attend church and a parade without feeling like their families are threatened. So, we've got to do this. We've got to make sure we take those weapons of war off the street. And yes, we do need a national registry."
On the subject of election security, Axne opposes changes approved in the Iowa Legislature placing greater time restraints on absentee voting, as well as shorteing poll hours. She also expresses concern over violence inflicted on law enforcement and election officials in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building in January, 2021.
"It's pretty sad that we've come to the point in this point in our country where we absolutely do have elected officials who are trying to take over elections," she said. "We know that in our country, the January 6 insurrection was caused because people believed falsely that the election was stolen. That lie has perpetuated this violence, and it has to stop. I know that we're better than this in this country."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here:
Axne's opponent, Republican nominee Zach Nunn, is our "Morning Line" guest on Friday. Our next "Meet the Candidates" interview features the Democratic candidate in Iowa's 4th Congressional District, Ryan Melton.