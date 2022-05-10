(Tabor) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June Iowa Primary. Today's segment features another of the four candidates seeking two Republican party nominations for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors, Clint Blackburn.
Born and raised in Tabor, and a 1998 Fremont-Mills High School graduate, Blackburn has been an electrician in the area for more than 20 years. Blackburn and wife Beth live on an acreage outside of Tabor. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Blackburn says he was approached by a number of residents to run for the supervisor's spot up for a vote. If elected, he says he would add value to the board.
"I don't come with a preconceived agenda--you know, this is something I want to push through for the county," said Blackburn. "I'm kind of a clean slate. I have no agenda. I'm not really the biggest political person. I'm just kind of a commonsense, practical guy that's not afraid to ask the tough questions, and get to the bottom of what some issues are."
Blackburn's concerns as a candidate include the need for additional housing and jobs in the county, as well as the need for improved infrastructure. He believes county officials and local residents should put their heads together in addressing some of the county's road and bridge issues--including those remaining from the 2019 floods.
"If you could sit down and--in my opinion--kind of have a meeting, and do some brainstorming and throw all the ideas out," he said, "and try to come to a common ground of, you know, a resolution of what we can do to keep the residents and the taxpayers happy to where they feel that their tax money is getting things done that they feel they should be done, but at the same time on the work side, that the guys can get there and get it done in a reasonable time, and that we can afford to do the best that we can for them."
While saying he's not ready to make a decision on allowing wind turbines in the county, Blackburn believes such projects are a double-edged sword.
"Green energy is good," said Blackburn, "and it's something that we need to work for. But, at the same time, I haven't heard anyone say, 'man, I just love the way all those windmills make our landscape in the Loess Hills look.' So, it's kind of something we need more information on, to figure how much revenue they'll bring to the county, and to figure out what the pros and the cons are."
Wednesday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from another Fremont County supervisor's candidate, incumbent Dustin Sheldon.