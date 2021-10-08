(Shenandoah) -- Voters in Shenandoah will have a choice in November school board elections.
Four candidates are running for three four-year term positions open on the board. KMA News is spotlighting that race in its latest "Meet the Candidates" series of interviews. Clint Wooten is one of two challengers in the race. A northwest Missouri native and Rock Port R-2 High School graduate, Wooten earned a building trades certificate at Northwest Technical School in Maryville. He also holds an associates degree in building construction technology from Southeast Community College in Milford, Nebraska. After college, Wooten launched his own business in 2003, then moved to the Shenandoah School District 11 years later. Wooten and his wife have three children. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Wooten says he's running for the school board because he wants to be more involved with the district, and grow more opportunities for students--including Career Technical Education or CTE classes.
"I feel we are starting on the right path through the work-based learning programs that are being used in the district," said Wooten, "which include work studies, job shadowing and internships. I also think we have some really great teachers and staff in our district, but to retain these teachers, we need to listen to their concerns, and value their needs and look at the opportunities we can give them to stay in the area, because without a solid base, we'll never have a great district."
Wooten also believes there's a big disconnect between the school district and the community, and that more pride must be instilled in the district's students and patrons.
"I would like to see and foster growth to make more pride," he said. "Kids need to know that hard work leads to success, which is the main building block to pride. So, we must be more involved, cheer, get good grades, and fill the stands at games. By doing that, I feel that pride will lead to the success of our district."
Another issue Wooten believes the district must address is school bullying problems.
"I believe that most of the time, a bully doesn't realize that they're a bully," said Wooten. "Not only do we need to stop bullying--it should not be in our schools--we need to make sure they need to understand why they are considered a bully, and we need to take the steps to help them not be a bully. Most of the time with bullying, they see it somewhere. Sometimes, it starts at home. So, I think the education needs to start with the bully."
You can hear the full interview with Clint Wooten here: