(Essex) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key city and school board races in next Tuesday's general elections. The latest report features our first candidate running in the Essex School Board race, Cole Thornton.
A Griswold native, Thornton attended the Griswold Community School District through 8th grade before his family moved to Texas, where he graduated from high school. After graduation from high school, Thornton moved back to Essex, where he currently resides with his wife Heather and three of their six children. Since 2018, Thornton has co-owned and operated the Donut Shop in Shenandoah with his wife, Heather. As one of the challengers in the school board race, Thornton says he is running for Essex School Board to ensure the school can continue to support the community.
"I think considering how the recent past has went, the school board needs as many people on the school board and ensures people stay, who intend to keep the school open," Thornton said. "I don't think it's any secret, the school is the lifeblood of any small town like that, and it's best for everybody that it stays there."
Recently, the Essex School Board received word the enrollment for the 2021-22 school year had not grown. Thornton says to help boost those numbers, the school district should strongly consider bringing football back to Essex.
"There's kids that are just going to want to play football, and if you don't have all your sports and you're sharing your sports, that's not necessarily a sign that your school is growing," Thornton said. "If you're losing students to sports that aren't there, I think a good start is to get football up and going again."
The Essex School District has been sending its football players to Stanton since 2019.
Thornton says he is all for adding more trade programs such as welding, plumbing, and electricity, after seeing the district's success with the construction trades program. He also believes the district has done a good job of handing the COVID-19 pandemic as best they can. However, Thornton believes the sharing of a superintendent needs to change.
"I think one of the problems, and a lot of the conflict comes when you start sharing superintendents, and you start sharing things like that, then you start taking opinions from people that aren't in the community," Thornton said. "When you think about a lot of the school districts that are around, that are close, that are thriving, they don't really share superintendents. I don't dislike Dr. (Mike) Wells, but I think anybody would agree reasonably, you'd like your school to be thriving and have your own superintendent."
Thornton says he does believe partnering with the city for sites to build houses or other surrounding area districts such as Hamburg should be done when necessary. However, he also thinks the school needs to establish its independence as a district as well.
