(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in Tuesday's general elections. Our final report features the Republican incumbent in the Iowa State Senate's 8th District, Dan Dawson.
A 22-year veteran of the Army Reserve and Iowa National Guard, Dawson was deployed four times overseas--including stints in Kosovo and Iraq, and two tours of duty in Afghanistan. Dawson is also a 20-year veteran law enforcement officer, including five years with the Council Bluffs Police Department, and the last 15 years with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation's Major Crime Unit. Dawson is married with two children. First elected in 2016 over then-Democrat incumbent Michael Gronstal, Dawson says he's running for another term in the State Senate because he wants to build upon progress made in his first term.
"One of the biggest reasons why I ran four years ago was just the reputation of the Iowa Senate," said Dawson. "Back then, frankly, it had a bad reputation where all bills went to die, and nothing got done. And, I knew, certainly, our state could do better than that. So, I put my name on the dotted line, brought forth a series of issues that I felt would actually help advance western Iowa--Carter Lake, Council Bluffs. I wanted to give the voters an opportunity for good contrast of a different vision on how to move our state forward. Luckily, the voters elected me back in 2016."
If reelected, Dawson says one of his goals is to address what he considers is a property tax disparity with neighboring states like Nebraska and South Dakota.
"No state has ever received a top award for having the highest tax burden for businesses and their families," he said. "That's what we need to continue to drive on, and drive our rates lower. My overall goal would the first time in 40 or 50 years of Iowa having a lower tax rate than those in Nebraska. If we could do that, I think that would be a major win for our area."
While saying he doesn't support Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed Invest in Iowa program--including a proposed 8% sales tax rate--Dawson says there are components of the proposal that should be implemented.
"The first thing is trying to invest further in our Iowa Waters Land Legancy--or I-WILL," said Dawson, "and trying to fund some our clean water programs that we set into a place a couple of years ago. Another thing we could do--and I think she was right on the nose--was the component in there trying to shift some of the mental health funding from property tax over to sales tax."
Dawson says supports the implementation of a "Medicaid 3.0" system in Iowa that replaces the existing privatized Medicaid system that he calls "short-sighted." However, he doesn't believe the state should revert to the old system, because the infrastructure no longer exists.
"When I came in in '17, most of the infrastructure was provided at the county level," he said. "Coming into the '17 session, I remember Pottawattamie County was getting ride of their last few employees that was administering that. To switch back to the old system, I think that there needs to be an honesty and dialogue that there's no infrastructure for the old system anymore, that you would literally have to hire back government employees to try to re-administer a system that was growing at 7.8% a year."
You can hear the full interview with Dan Dawson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com, as well as with the webstory. A reminder: KMA News will have live election coverage beginning with ABC's election reports at 6:30 p.m., with special reports on local election returns as they come in.