(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November 3rd general elections. Today's report features the Democratic challenger in the Noway County sheriff's race, Darren White.
White's public service career began in 1977, when he worked as a EMT with the Nodaway County Ambulance Service. He then joined the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office in 1985, while a student at Northwest Missouri State University. White then worked as an officer with the Plattsburg, Missouri Police Department for five years before he was elected sheriff in 2008, then reelected in 2012. After losing to Randy Strong in 2016, White has been operating his family business. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, White says he wants one more stint as sheriff.
"It was a close race in 2016," said White, "and I, one, haven't felt like I'm ready to give up the life of public service. After testing the waters, and talking to people, and hearing what they have to say, I felt like it was something that I really needed to do for the people of Noway County."
White says one of his office's accomplishments during his previous eight-year stint as sheriff was instituting 24-hour law enforcement protection in the county.
"I always felt like law enforcement shouldn't be a part time thing," he said. "I think that people don't realize that even though we live in these rural areas, the crimes that go on are the same here as what you see in larger cities--maybe, hopefully, not on the same scale as you see in larger cities. But, the people that live in the rural communities deserve the same protection as anybody else."
White also provided emergency training to the sheriff's office's dispatchers.
"One of the things that we did is, we had everybody who worked in that facility certified as emergency medical dispatch trained," said White, "so, that when these emergency calls came in, people were able to not only get the right people to the right place, but they were also able to assess the situation over the phone, and maybe offer some help and instruction on how to aid somebody until the proper services got there. So, we were really proud of that."
If elected, White says two areas he'll address involved improved service--particularly to the county's rural areas--and improved budget practices.
"I think that the sheriff's office has lost its direction, when it comes to serving people in the county," he said. "I think that the people that live out in the county have felt that they've been left out, and have lost that service. The other thing is, the spending has really gone through the roof, and while everybody wants more money to spend, we need to be responsible to the taxpayers."
In our next "Meet the Candidates" report, we'll turn our attention to the race for Missouri's 6th Congressional District seat with a report on the Democratic challenger, Dr. Gena Ross. You can hear the full interview with Darren White on our "Morning Line" page, as well as with our webstory at kmaland.com.