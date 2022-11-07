(Glenwood) -- Today, KMA News presents the final installment of our "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in Tuesday's general elections. Today's report features the write-in candidate running for Mills County attorney, DeShawne Bird-Sell.
A lifelong Mills County resident, Bird-Sell graduated from Creighton University's Law School in 2000. Married and the mother of four children, Bird-Sell is past president of Rotary, and a board member for such organizations as LTD, Mentoring for Heart, Mills County Love Tree, Glenwood Community School Foundation, Glenwood Chamber of Commerce and others. Currently working as an attorney in Glenwood, she seeks to fill the vacancy left by Naeda Elliott's resignation earlier this year. If elected, Bird-Sell tells KMA News she would reestablish the rotation of each area attorney serving a four-year term as county attorney, in addition to their regular law practice.
"I want to make this position great again," said Bird-Sell, "and not something where we are getting people from all over the state that don't have a practice that is thriving, that want to come in and say,'okay, well, I'll do this for the salary.' That's not what we need here. We need someone who is invested in the community. We need somebody who will go out and say, 'you know what, this is a crime we will just not stand for. This is something that, in Mills County, we do not want to stand for this.'"
One of Bird-Sell's goals is to implement a STOP program for Mills County residents charged with speeding.
"A STOP class is a class where you go and you find out what speeding actually does, how much it really impacts your driving, and what it could do if you were in an accident," she said. "And, it kind of gives you some background."
Bird-Sell also hopes to improve the county attorney's office's outreach to high school students exploring a legal profession, in order to keep attorneys in rural areas.
"We need attorneys in our rural communities," said Bird-Sell. "I think it's important to have somebody in the position of leadership that our high schools and even younger look up to and say, 'hey, I want to do that job.' We need people to come back to our communities."
Efforts to reach Brian Tackett--another possible write-in candidate for the Mills County attorney's position--were unsuccessful . A reminder: KMA News will have election coverage on "Election Night in KMAland" beginning at 7:05 Tuesday evening. We'll have results on all the major local races in the region, as well as interviews with the winners. And, ABC's wall to wall election coverage will keep you up to date on some of the major national races. We'll also make results of races in several KMAland counties available online at kmaland.com.