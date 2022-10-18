(New Market) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today's report features the Republican candidate in the Iowa House's 17th District, Devon Wood.
Currently a New Market resident, Wood is a graduate of Shenandoah High School and Simpson College. While at Simpson, she clerked in the Iowa House for former State Representatives Clel Baudler and Mary Ann Hanusa. Wood won the Republican nomination by 90 votes over Paul Dykstra in the June primary. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Wood says she decided to run for the legislature when State Representative Cecil Dolecheck decided not to run for reelection after 26 years at the Statehouse. If elected, Wood says she'll concentrate on economic development opportunities--including continuing the push to expand rural broadband services.
"What was done at the capital has really helped a lot of our smaller communities with the broadband workers," said Wood. "There's still some places to go where we don't have full coverage down here as far as access to adequate internet goes. That's something that's been affecting in a roundabout way a lot of different aspects. And, that's not the only issue."
Wood's other priorities include providing adequate housing in rural areas, and working with Southwestern Community College and Iowa Western Community College to expand trade programs. Wood says she favors an "all of the above" approach to education, with numerous options for students and parents.
"Our rural schools do a great job of providing quality education for our students," she said. "That being said, you know, we're never going to have a science center, or like the zoos that they have closer to the suburbs and the cities. I'm not trying to make our little down a metropolis by any means. But, what I'm saying about that is, I would love to bring more easily available resources to our students and to our families to access educational opportunities down here."
Saying she's pro-life, Wood supports the the so-called "fetal heartbeat law," which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. However, Wood is open to a discussion on exceptions for rape or incest. She would also like to see expanded women's services in the state.
"I'm really excited to work on a broad range of maternal and women's health-related issues this year," said Wood, "whether that's access to prenatal, neonatal and after that, women's health services, access to mammograms, access to yearly checkups and expanding our rural health care--especially on the women's side."
