(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key local races in the June Iowa Primary. Today, we return our attention to the race for the Republican nomination in Iowa's new 17th House District, which includes the southeast portion of Page County, all of Taylor, Ringgold and Adams counties and a portion of Union County. Today's segment features the first of candidates in the GOP race, Devon Wood.
A 2013 Shenandoah High School graduate, Wood also graduated from Simpson College, where she served as chair of the Iowa Federation of College Republicans, and chair of the Simpson College Republicans, and clerked in the Iowa House for former State Representatives Clel Baudler and Mary Ann Hanusa--who is now running for state auditor. Currently living in New Market, Wood also serves as a board member on the Iowa Nursing Home Administrators Board. Growing up, she worked on her family's farm and livestock auction business. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Wood says she decided to run for the seat vacated by Cecil Dolecheck's retirement because she believes she can put her legislative clerk and agriculture experience to use at the Statehouse.
"I don't think that you can take for granted growing up on a farm, growing up in the small town communities, and really living right here in the area, and knowing those people, knowing what they face," said Wood. "Like I said, I grew up on the family farm, and we owned a business, so I understand what our business community folks are going through when it comes to certain legislation, and bills, and regulations. I also understand what our agriculture folks are going through."
Wood says she supported the Iowa Legislature's passing of a 3.9% flat tax rate phased in by 2026. And, she supports more tax relief in order to help Iowans financially.
"One of the things I want to do in the legislature is definitely hold the line on those taxes," she said. "We have to be diligent on how we're spending Iowans' money. It's their money, and we have to make sure we are using it in the most efficient and appropriate manner."
Wood is also an enthusiastic supporter of Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed school scholarship program, which would provide funding for up to 10,000 qualified students statewide to attend private schools. She says the proposal would help at least two parochial schools in the new 17th House district.
"I'm excited to be a supporter of that bill," said Wood, "because those dollars can be used to attend extra classes. Those dollars can be used for a variety of extra educational resources for families, whether it's a private tutor, or whether it's choosing to go to a different school. The bottom line is what's best for our parent and our child is always the best practice."
You can hear the full interview with Devon Wood here:
