(Essex) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring candidates running in key city and school board races for the upcoming November general elections. The latest report features our third candidate running in the Essex City Council race, Donald Olson.
A Phoenix, Arizona native, Olson was raised and lived in southeast Nebraska since he was two, including time in Syracuse, Douglas, and Roca, before moving to Essex in 2008. During his time in Roca, Olson also served as an assistant to the town's city council. After moving to the area to be closer to family, Olson spent time working at Earl May's before spending ten years working at American Hydraulics as a welder. Olson also worked with Parker for a short period of time, before returning to his current job at American Hydraulics. Olson currently resides in Essex with his wife, Donna, and he says he's running for Essex City Council to help see the community continue to grow.
"To better the town, you know like curb appeal, when you drive through town you want everybody to be proud of what you drive through, and everybody gets an impression of 'wow, that's Essex,'" Olson said. "You know curb appeal, roads, sewer, alleys, nuisance orders, like nuisance properties."
Olson says he is a big proponent of continuing and even growing the partnerships between the city and the Essex Community School District.
"Because if we don't have a school, then we aren't going to have a town," Olson said. "Because if you lose the school, then you're going to lose businesses, and then the taxes aren't going to be there."
Olson says helping the school district with more fundraisers and concerts would be a couple of the ways the city could help out.
While agreeing with infrastructure projects the city has begun to pursue including the sewer and water systems, Olson thinks more could be done in terms of nuisance properties, as well as tightening the noise ordinance put in place by the council.
"You know after the sun goes down, I think it should be a little bit more stricter than it is now, because usually it's like 8 in the morning to 9 at night," Olson said. "But it gets darker earlier now at 7:30, and some people work night, and some people work days. So I think they need to more utilize the noise ordinance."
Also running for Essex School Board, Olson believes he would be able to balance responsibilities between the two boards, and work as a liaison between the two as well.
Thursday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from another candidate in the Shenandoah Mayoral race, Jon Eric Brantner, on KMA's "Morning Line" program.