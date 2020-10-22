(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November 3rd general elections. Today's report features the Democratic challenger in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, Dr. Gena Ross.
A Minneapolis native, Ross has lived in Missouri for 12 years--the last 10 in Platte City. She holds a PhD in public policy and administration, and master's in public administration from Walden University. An assistant professor of business and American government at Kansas City Kansas Community College, Ross worked as a constituent service representative for former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill in 2015. She's also a single mother with three children. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Ross says she's running for Congress because she feels it's time for change in the 6th Congressional District, which covers most of northern Missouri.
"Business as usual was no longer acceptable," said Ross. "I want to be the change that I want to see. I'm tired of the way things are going, and I have a heart to serve people. I will advocate, and do the best I can to make sure all people are represented--not just 1%."
Ross contracted coronavirus while on the campaign trail this past spring, and was hospitalized in March and April. Based on her experience, Ross says she's puzzled by the Trump Administration's handling of COVID-19.
"If everything from the beginning would have been consistent with us," she said, "and if they gave us more information, instead of filling us with hope--'it's not real, it will go away'--I think it would have saved over 210,000 lives. It would have helped the economy. I just don't think it was handled properly at all. Too many inconsistencies. They just didn't help us."
Likewise, Ross is unhappy with the lack of action over a stalled COVID-19 relief package. Among other things, she calls for quick access to testing, increased personal protective equipment supplies and aid for small businesses in any new relief package.
"People need help," said Ross, "and the red carpet, so to speak, should be rolled out for us. It shouldn't be about these parties, and their bickering back and forth. Help the people. Too much is at stake. All of these small businesses are closing down. People are being evicted. People's water is being shut off. No jobs, while some are overworked because other people got laid off. It's just too much."
Ross also believes Congress must act to fill in the health insurance gaps if the U.S. Supreme Court repeals all or parts of the Affordable Care Act.
"Make sure everybody has quality, affordable health care," she said, "even with preexisting conditions, no matter what ZIP Code they live in. Everybody should be covered, because it's our human right."
In our next "Meet the Candidates" report, we'll hear from the Republican incumbent in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, Congressman Sam Graves of Tarkio. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Gena Ross on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland,com, as well as here: