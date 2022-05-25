(Minden) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 7 Iowa Primary. Today's segment is the first of three spotlighting the race for the U.S. Senate's Democratic nomination, with a report on Dr. Glenn Hurst.
Born on a military base in Wiesbaden, Germany, Hurst earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska, Omaha, in 1998 and an M.D. from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2006. Currently serving as a family practice physician in Minden, and a Minden City Council member, Hurst has been a member of the Iowa Democratic Party's Rural Caucus. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Hurst says he's running for the Senate seat currently held by Republican incumbent Charles Grassley because he wants to see Iowa thrive--something he claims the state isn't doing. He adds Democrats need a progressive candidate as their nominee.
"What I've seen through my time with the Iowa Democratic Party has been a tradition of losing at the top of the ticket against a Republican opponent," said Hurst. "My analysis is because we keep putting candidates forward that really try to look more like Republicans than standing on Democratic principles that really all Iowans can get behind."
Chief among Hurst's campaign issues is improved health care. Hurst says Medicare For All is the only cure for what he calls "cannonball wounds" in the nation's current health care system.
"Now, we can keep putting Band-Aids on that cannonball wound--like negotiating prices for drugs, or extending a little extra benefit to this population or that population," he said. "But, if we are not looking at a comprehensive plan to provide medical care for those 85 million Americans who have no access to health care, then we're failing as an industrialized society."
In light of Tuesday's deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Hurst calls for steps to ensure guns aren't falling into the hands of the wrong people.
"We need to have comprehensive background checks on anybody who's going to purchase a weapon," said Hurst. "But, we also need to follow up on that, and have people continue to prove they're a safe gun owner. We do that with car drivers all the time. You have to continuously prove you're a capable driver, or else you lose your license."
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Glenn Hurst here:
