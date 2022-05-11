(Sidney) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key legislative, congressional and statewide races in the June 7 Iowa Primary. Today's segment features the incumbent in the race for two spots on the Fremont County Board of Supervisor's Republican ticket, Dustin Sheldon.
Born and raised in the Percival area, Sheldon graduated from Sidney High School in 1989, and earned a bachelor's degree in animal science from Northwest Missouri State. He also received a paramedic's license from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in 2001. Sheldon and wife Rhonda have three children. Sheldon joined the supervisors in January, 2019 following his election two months earlier. Two months later, he and other officials faced an event that, in his words, changed all the rules--the epic Missouri River floods of 2019. Sheldon says he's running for another term as county supervisor to help continue the recovery effort.
"I think we did a really good job to get the county back to the position it was in pre-flood condition," said Sheldon, "whether it be financially, or physically through getting people relocated into homes. I would just like to continue on through, and see some of these programs and things like that out, and try to get back to what a normal term would be--if there is such a thing as a normal term."
Sheldon says one of the board's main accomplishments during his first term was streamline some of the county's services.
"I ran last time saying I'd like to see our county services running in a little bit more efficient form," he said. "I sit on the landfill commission board, and the landfill's been running in the black every year since I've been on there, with increased revenues and increased profit margins every year. The golf course was always a hot topic, and it was something that was subsidized through the county. We've got things turned around. We've had a very large increase in the revenues in the golf course through some changes we've made there to try to streamline."
In addition to the post-flood recovery, Sheldon and other board members have dealt with a hot issue--wind turbines. While saying Fremont County currently has a more restrictive ordinance in place than Page County governing wind energy projects, Sheldon adds he's not sure how he would vote on proposed turbine operations.
"I don't want to tell people what they can and can't do with their own property," said Sheldon. "If they bought a property down there that they know that they can get so much money for building a wind turbine on their property, who am I to tell them 'you can't do that?'"
You can hear the full interview with Dustin Sheldon here:
