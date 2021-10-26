(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in next Tuesday's general elections. Today's report features another of the seven candidates running for mayor of Shenandoah, Ed Perkins.
A lifelong resident, Perkins was born at the old Hand Community Hospital in 1945, and graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1963. Perkins served on the Shenandoah School Board from 1983-to-92. Three of those years were spent as president. He also served one term on the Shenandoah City Council from 1972-to-76. Perkins operated Perk's Appliance Repair for 55 years, retiring in 2019. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Perkins says he's running for mayor because the community has gone downhill in terms of appearance.
"People don't take any pride in their properties," said Perkins. "They don't mow the lawns, they don't take care of their homes, and it's just looking in shambles. That's why I use the phrase, 'Let's perk up Shenandoah.' And, that's what we've got to do."
In addition to changing the community's nuisance abatement laws, Perkins also calls for hiring a city building inspector/enforcement officer to crack down on dilapidated properties in the community.
"The nuisance properties, when they would send the police over and tell them, well, that's not going to do it," said Perkins. "We need someone who takes care of it every day, and sees what they're doing. If they're not doing it (taking care of their properties), then they'll be fined. I mean, come on. If you're going to live in Shenandoah, you're going to keep your property looking nice, and your outside looking nice. You can't get people to come to a town where properties are just dwindling away."
Perkins says the city needs to replace demolished nuisance structures with new housing, in order to lure more industries and families to Shenandoah.
"We're not going to get industry here unless we have housing for the families," said Perkins. "We've got a wonderful hospital. We've got a great school--one of the best in the state of Iowa, as far as I'm concerned. So, if they've got kids, Shenandoah would be the place they want to come. But, you've got to have housing for them."
Like other candidates, Perkins also favors construction of a recreation center in order to provide more opportunities for young people. You can hear the entire interview with Ed Perkins here: