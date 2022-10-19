(Council Bluffs) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today's report features the Democratic candidate in the Iowa House's 19th District race, Elizabeth Christensen.
A Council Bluffs native and 2007 graduate of Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln High School, Christensen earned a graduate degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2020. Her career experience includes working as an I-T project manager and in the food, service, and retail industries. Christensen won the Democratic nomination over Vergarie Sanford in the June primary. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Christensen says she's running for the Statehouse because it's time for a younger person like her to serve. If elected, Christensen has three goals.
"Transparency in property taxes, which should help lower our property taxes," said Christensen, "arranged choice vote, because we deserve more representation, and then also, frankly, getting more people to run for office, and doing that by encouraging people to run for office--because, we do need more representation, simple as that."
On education issues, Christensen supports increased funding for K-12 schools, and opposes the proposed school scholarship program for private institutions. Christensen is also against Iowa's proposed fetal heartbeat law, which would ban abortions after six weeks' pregnancy. However, she adds Iowa must take other steps to reduce the rates of unwanted children.
"If Iowa wants to reduce rates of abortion that are not medically necessary," she said, "then, they should have more access to birth control and sex education--comprehensive sex education. That has worked multiple times in other states. Colorado saw a 50% reduction in abortion and teen pregnancies with that."
Saying she supports farmers, Christensen opposes any use of eminent domain to acquire property for carbon pipeline projects.
"I definitely believe that eminent domain should definitely not be used to shortchange landowners, or the farmers," she said, "in taking their land and giving them what they consider fair market value. We are very familiar with how important and valuable the property we have for our farmers here is--not just in the present, but the value it has long term, year after year."
