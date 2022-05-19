(Blakesburg) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key local races in the June Iowa Primary. Today, we return our attention to the race for the Republican nomination in Iowa's new Third Congressional District, Gary Leffler.
Leffler, who is from Blakesburg in Wapello County, has worked in the financial services industry for 25 years and was a construction consultant. He also owned and operated a farm. Leffler says he decided to run for Congress shortly after current Congresswoman Cindy Axne was elected.
"I just thought that there was a total disconnect between our current Congressman and the people of Iowa's Third Congressional District," said Leffler. "If you just look at different issues and you say, 'You know what? I can stand on the sidelines and complain or gripe,' or I can say, 'People of Iowa's Third Congressional District, put a uniform on me, get me in the game and let's roll up our sleeves and let's get to work."
Among the biggest concerns Leffler has with the country currently is the rising inflation rates. He says inflation hurts everyone, especially Iowa's farmers.
"Diesel fuel is at $5.50 a gallon at that impacts our farmers tremendously," said Leffler. "The cost of inputs for our farming community with anhydrous in the neighborhood of $1,600-$1,700 a ton, depending upon where you're at in the district. Those things present farmers with unique challenges. We need to have a congressman there that has a background in farming so that he can relate to those people and take those concerns to Washington, D.C."
With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Leffler says U.S. aide early on was offset by oil purchases from Russia. He says he feels aide money currently going to Ukraine could have a purpose closer to home.
"We're going to write them a check for $40 billion," said Leffler. "Congressman don't even have a chance to read it, see what's in it or not in it. Meanwhile, the further is insanity is how can they find $40 billion just like that to send to the Ukraine, but we can't find the money to go down there and build our wall and secure our border. The Congress right now is more interested in the security of Ukraine than the security of our own country, and I say America first."
With a farming background, Leffler says Iowa's farmers can play a key role in fueling the country and moving the country back to energy independence. He criticized President Biden's recent trip to Iowa to announce summer E-15 sales while at the same time converting federal government vehicles to electric.
"I don't think people across the country realize how much of our corn production goes toward ethanol production," said Leffler. "We need that to be a driving force here in Iowa for our economy. I know that they've done some waivers on making E-85 or E-15 or even E-10 more available. Corn is a renewable resource."
You can hear the full interview with Leffler below.
In our next "Meet the Candidates" segment, we'll hear from the third and final candidate for the GOP nomination in the Third Congressional District, Nicole Hasso.