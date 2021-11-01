(Clarinda) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidate" series, featuring candidates running in key city and school board races for tomorrow's elections. Today's report features the write-in candidate in the Clarinda Mayoral race, Geary Kendall.
A Clarinda native, Kendall has lived in the community for the past 11 years. Kendall previously served on the Clarinda City Council in the early 2000s, before moving to Okoboji for five years and returning to the community in the early 2010s. Over the past 40 years, Kendall has owned and operated his lawn business Kendall Lawnscapes. Currently, Kendall also works for Zion Drug and Rehab in Clarinda. While not officially on the ballot this Tuesday, Kendall says he is running as a write-in candidate for Clarinda Mayor after several people approached him about the uncontested race for mayor.
"They said you really need to because with only one participant in it, Mr. (Craig) Hill is a councilman, he is our maintenance man out at the Clarinda School District and has done a fine job out there," Kendall said. "We have no qualms at all, he's a workaholic, just like I am."
With his work at the Zion Rehab Center in Clarinda at the State Correctional Institution, Kendall says one of his priorities would be expanding the facility's coverage.
"What I'm pushing right now is for the legislatures, and I've had conversations with them, to try to make this the Western Iowa Complex for Drug and Alcohol, and Domestic Abuse Center," Kendall said. "Which would be a great thing to turn into that institution that's sitting with about 20-to-25 people in a great big building."
While saying he supports the installation of broadband in the community to keep up with the times, Kendall does believe the city could do more to enforce city ordinances.
"Clarinda has done a lot here the last couple of years, our downtown looks beautiful right now, and different people are starting to take pride in the community," Kendall said. "But, we certainly, like many other towns, have quite a few dilapidated properties that need to be taken care of, and I think if I get on as mayor I can work with the council to make the ordinances be in order, as they should."
Kendall says he is seeking "unity in the community" and wants to help bring Clarinda back to its former top-10 status of small towns in the United States.