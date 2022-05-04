(Red Oak) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key countywide, legislative and congressional races in the June Iowa Primary. Today's segment features the challenger in the race for the Montgomery County 4th district supervisor's Republican nomination, George Bruce.
Married for 37 years, and the father of two children, Bruce previously worked for 16 years at ROMECH. He then worked in farming for 12 before his current employment with UST Lumber. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Bruce says family members urged him to run for the supervisor's spot because of dissatisfaction with certain issues.
"I've lived out here quite a while in the country here, about 22 years," said Bruce. "I've had issues, and I really ain't got very good answers when I've called about them. So, I thought, we'll, I'd just get involved with it, and see exactly what is going on. You don't know until you get right in there."
One of Bruce's issues concerns the county's road conditions. He wants a thorough review of local infrastructure.
"What we've got to do is look them over, I think," he said. "Just look them over, and evaluate each thing. We've got to see what the workers are doing out there, and how well they're maintaining."
Bruce also wants to examine the county's finances. If elected, Bruce says he'll be a good listener.
"I'm going to listen to the people," said Bruce. "The people, I hope they call me, and I'll answer their questions to the best of my knowledge. And, if I don't know, I'll find out."
Next on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from the incumbent in Montgomery County's District 4 supervisor's race, Mark Peterson. You can hear the full interview with George Bruce here: