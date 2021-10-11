(Essex) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring candidates running in key city and school board races in the November 2nd general elections. Today's report features another candidate running in the Essex Mayoral race, Gloria McComb.
A Riverton native, McComb has been a resident of Essex with her husband and three children and grandchildren for nearly 30 years. McComb has previously served on the Essex City Council, and is also a retired business manager for the Essex Community School District. McComb says she left her position on city council because she felt she wasn't able to accomplish what she wanted. However, she says she feels that she could do a better job as mayor.
"I see needs partially because of my history with federal funding with the school districts and the handling of those dollars, and knowing they are taxpayers dollars," McComb said. "I just felt like I can do a little better in some areas, or maybe not, but I'd like to give it a try."
McComb says one of the key areas she wants the city to improve on is the transparency of the council and mayoral position.
"I think we need to remember that we work for the taxpayers, it's their dollars that we're moving around," McComb said. "We have infrastructure needs that need to be done, and as one of those taxpayers, I don't feel like I have been fully informed as to where the money comes from, where it goes to, how much is left, and things like that. I want to make sure that the tax dollars are spent where they need to be spent, and I want to be cautious with those dollars."
McComb says if elected Mayor, she hopes to be at city hall at least one day a week to allow for the public to speak to her face-to-face.
While McComb says she supports the idea of having partnerships such as allowing the school district to build a home on a lot granted by the city, she says she feels the public hasn't been made aware fully of the potential partnerships and feels their should be some limit to the mixing of the two.
"I'm hoping that they're (students) all gaining interest or at least possibly moving forward with that for a career or in that area," McComb said. "As far as maintenance, I still have questions on that, and I think that there should be a limit as to the mixing of the two, as far as the city and the school district, but I feel I haven't been given all the information on that."
McComb also says she fully supports the city's efforts in cleaning up nuisance properties in the community, as well as seeing through the sewer systems update project presented in the spring.