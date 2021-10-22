(Essex) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring candidates running in key races for the upcoming November general elections. The latest report features our fourth candidate running in the Essex City Council race, Heather Thornton.
An Essex native, Thornton graduated from Essex Community High School and currently owns and operates, The Donut Shop, in Shenandoah, with her husband Cole. A lifelong resident of Essex, Thornton currently lives in the community with her husband as well as six children. Thornton currently serves as vice president for the Essex Community Club, and also serves as one of two Labor Day committee chairs. Thornton says she's running for city council, because she wants to help boost the city's economy as well as bring a younger perspective.
"Economy is huge, especially for Southwest Iowa," Thornton said. "So I would love to get companies and small businesses to come into town, but you have to have the infrastructure for them, to do anything. So assess the issues, start with infrastructure, and go from there."
Thornton says infrastructure projects such as sewer and water system updates, will be the key to being able to bring in those small businesses.
In terms of working with the Essex Community School District, Thornton says this is a must, and the city could be potentially doing even more with the school and other groups in town.
"The school is our largest employer in town, and it's very important to maintain our largest employer," Thornton said. "Everything we do should be conjoined between the city, the school, and all of the clubs within the city. We don't have a commerce or a chamber, so we kind of have to make our own, and doing that is the responsibility of the city, the school, and the organizations."
However, Thornton did say when speaking of nuisance properties, she says she leans towards a "property rights" mindset.
"I personally think it if's between home owners, or businesses owners, it's their business and the council shouldn't be the middle man for arguments between each other," Thornton said. "If it's nuisance properties, like clean up and stuff like that, I think there's an extent to it."
Thornton says she also believes more could be done to market the city of Essex to also bring businesses to the community.
