(Maryville) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today, we turn our attention to the race for Missouri's 6th Congressional District seat, which covers most of northern Missouri, including Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Worth and Gentry counties in KMAland. Today's report features the Democratic nominee, Henry Martin.
A 1988 graduate of Jefferson City High School, Martin is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm. Martin holds bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Lincoln University, and an education specialist degree from Walden University. In addition to working as a teacher, building administrator and coach, he's also served as a game official with the Missouri State High School Athletic Association. Martin lost to Republican incumbent Sam Graves in the 2018 general elections. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Martin says he's running again because of the need for public service in the 6th district.
"Mr. Graves seems to serve a partisan agenda before he serves the people," said Martin. "I believe that the people deserve better. It's a vacuum. We need people in Washington who believe a handful of things: one, that government can work to make people's lives better, and two, that will put the needs of the constituents above a partisan agenda."
Martin says he's focusing on certain issues in this campaign.
"Those are health care--because no American family should go broke with the onset of a major illness or injury," he said. "The Affordable Care Act was a good start, but there are things in there that kind of sabotaged the bill over time. Then, there's justice, because our criminal justice system should represent more than just the words, 'equal justice under the law.' That should not be just words that we're saying, but words with action."
Martin adds he's concerned about the future of the country's democracy because of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building. On the subject of inflation, Martin believes raising the nation's minimum wage would help Americans cope with high food and gas prices.
"One thing that could help stave off inflation is raising wages," said Martin. "That way, they can keep up with the rise in inflation. We need to establish an independent commission that would evaluate the minimum wage over time, and determine when it needs to go up--so you can take it out of the hands of politicians, and working families that are working those minimum wages jobs--regardless of why they're working those minimum wage jobs--have a chance."
Martin adds he's against a nationwide abortion ban, and feels the U.S. Supreme Court erred in overturning Roe v. Wade, sending decisions on abortion restrictions to individual state government.
"The Constitution is supposed to project the rights of every citizen," he said. "When you allow the states to strip rights away from people, and have that inconsistent carriage across the country, that is not the U.S. Constitution doing its job. I do not support a nationwide ban on abortion."
You can hear the full interview with Henry Martin here:
Tuesday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from Martin's opponent in Missouri's 6th Congressional District race, Republican incumbent Sam Graves.