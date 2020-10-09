(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key legislative, countywide and congressional races in the November 3rd general election. Today's report features the challenger in the Nebraska State Senate's 1st district race, Janet Palmtag.
A Nebraska City native, Palmtag is a graduate of Nebraska City Lourdes Central Catholic High School, and holds a business administration degree from UNL. Palmtag and husband John own and operate several small businesses, including J.J. Palmtag Real Estate, with offices in Nebraska City, Auburn and Rock Port. Palmtag finished second behind Julie Slama in the May Nebraska Primary. Palmtag tells KMA News she decided to run for the Unicameral because property taxes were too high.
"I've been watching the legislature for the past decade," said Palmtag, "hoping that they would resolve this decades-long problem of too high property taxes. So when they failed again, I decided, 'you know, I need to be the change we need to see here in southeast Nebraska.'"
Though the Nebraska Legislature approved LB-1107 this past session, Palmtag wants property tax relief taken a step further. That's why she's supporting the racetrack casino gambling initiative on the Nebraska ballot in next month's elections.
"With that vote 'yes' on the three initiatives on the ballot," she said, "we the people will have the power to directly reduce our property taxes. The gambling will be taxed at 20%--70% of that will go directly into the income tax credit fund."
She also supports a restructuring of K-12 education funding, so that the burden is taken off property taxpayers.
"Right now, the weight of all of our schools are on local property tax," said Palmtag. "We have got to fix how we fund schools. We also need to fairly assess the property values. Our farmers, our ag producers, are absolutely disproportionately taxed because of the property values."
Palmtag also supports efforts to improve rural broadband services. She cites one example of cell phone coverage problems in southeast Nebraska.
"I spent a lot of time in Brownville, Nebraska," she said, "which is a lovely little artsy town. They have plays and musicals, and a wonderful winery there, as well. But, you can't make a reliable phone call, at least from my service provider in Brownville. It's been a problem in quite a few years, which I've talked about with the public service commission in the past."
If elected, Palmtag also hopes to address issues with overcrowding and overworked employees at the Tecumseh State Prison. You can hear the full interview with Janet Palmtag on our "Morning Line" page, as well as here:
Monday on "Meet the Candidates," we turn our attention to the Fremont County sheriff's race, with a report on the incumbent, Kevin Aistrope.