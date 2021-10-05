(Clarinda) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today's report features another candidate in the Clarinda School Board race, Jay Lininger.
A longtime resident and Clarinda High School graduate, Lininger says he brings hard work and common sense to the school board race. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Lininger says he's running for the board to return the district's education to "the way it used to be," including an increased emphasis on U.S. history education. He also believes something should be done to halt the exodus of instructors from the district.
"We have an excellent quality of teachers--we just need to keep them longer," said Lininger. "When I went to school here, teachers that came to Clarinda spent most of their life here, it seems like. Now, for some reason, we can't keep a teacher here very long. We lose them too quick."
Lininger also criticized the district's acquisition of the former Shopko Building for possible CTE instruction or other uses, and questions the need to lease the former Clarinda Academy's athletic facilities.
"I think the Shopko building was a big mistake," said Lininger. "Nobody bothered to check to see what it was going to cost to make it fit a school. They just spend a lot of taxpayer money without looking into things deeper. Right now, if I understand it right, we have three football fields to practice on. We have three baseball fields at the city park, and I see no reason to bus our kids out next to a state penitentiary."
Lininger also believes the school board should pay more attention to the district's operations.
"I know they hire a superintendent to run it," said Lininger, "and the superintendent can basically do what she feels fit--or he. But, the board needs to pay a little more attention to the day-to-day basis of this school, also."
Lininger, however, supports the district's Return to Learn plan in dealing with COVID-19, especially provisions for in-person learning. He believes all education should take place in classrooms, rather than through ZOOM or other videoconferencing methods. You can hear the full interview with Jay Lininger here: