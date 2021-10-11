(Shenandoah) -- The current president of the Shenandoah School Board wants to build upon recent successes in the district with another term.
Jean Fichter is one of two incumbents facing two challengers for three four-year terms on the board in the November general elections. A LeMars native, Fichter has lived in southwest Iowa for nearly 30 years. Fichter holds a family and consumer sciences education degree from Iowa State University. She worked for the Principal Financial Group in Des Moines for 10 years. First elected to the board in 2017, Fichter and husband Corby have three children. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Fichter says she's running for reelection because she wants to continue the district's recent string of successes in many areas, including its handling of the COVD-19 pandemic. She says it's an ongoing process.
"Obviously, there were many ups and downs," said Fichter, "and many difficult decisions that had to be made. Balancing the requirements of the state, Iowa Department of Public Health, the CDC--all of those things were a huge challenge to determine the best way to make things happen in our community."
Another accomplishment is increasing the district's academic rigors.
"Within the last two years, I believe, we increased the number of science and math credits by one for graduation," she said. "That involved a very careful look at all the curriculum, determining the path for students going to a four-year university, two-year college, jobs right out of high school---how that all works, and making adjustments to increase the rigor, but understanding that not all students are college bound."
During the time on the board, Fichter says the district's financial position has been strong, with property tax rates decreasing. Despite COVID-19, she says the high school renovation project was completed under budget. Fichter says Shenandoah's district also launched the IGNITE program. IGNITE is an acronym for “Inspire Greatness, Never-ending Imagination, and Tailor-made Education.” She says the remote learning program has been successful this far.
"It has some great qualities for the students who need that type of program," said Fichter. "Whether it continues long into the future will be determined by how many students participate. Hopefully, it's something that we can keep going with the funding. But, it's definitely something that we are watching closely to see how well it's received, how effective it is, and then what that means for the future."
