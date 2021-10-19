(Essex) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring candidates running in key city and school board races for the upcoming November general elections. The latest reports features our second candidate running in the Essex City Council race, Jeff Eshelman.
A Sioux City native, Eshelman made his way to Southwest Iowa seven years ago after a promotion within Matheson/Linweld brought him to being a Site Manager for Matheson Tri-Gas at the Red Oak location. Eshelman has spent 24 years with the company, including time at the Spirit Lake location as an outside salesman and credit administrator. Hoping to become more involved in his community, Eshelman currently resides in Essex with his wife Deanna. Eshelman says he is running for one of two spots on the Essex City Council, so he can be a voice to the school and city.
"With not being from the community, I wasn't raised in the community, I didn't think it was my place to help be a voice for the school or for the city," Eshelman said. "But I'd like to be a voice to the school, and to the city, and as a councilman I think I can bring the voice of the people to the Mayor."
Eshelman says he supports the cities endeavors into infrastructure projects such as the sewer system, but did have questions and says more information could likely be provided for the potential water systems update. Eshelman also says he fully supports the city working with the Essex Community School District in any way that is needed.
"Helping them with properties, helping them with what they need, or helping them with grants, if that's something that can go towards the community," Eshelman said. "Our tax dollars go towards the school, our property taxes, I pay property taxes in Page County, and I know that money is going towards the school and the streets, and I want to see the town continue to grow."
Eshelman says he also wants to help the school introduce new trade programs such as welding, or even programs for truck drivers.
Eshelman also says the city has done a good job of taking care of nuisance or dilapidated properties, and says this can be a part of bringing new businesses to town.
"I'd like to see a small town café in town, I know breakfast isn't a profitable business, but some place that we could have a place to meet, a small café in town or something like that for breakfast and lunch," Eshelman said. "So I'd like to see businesses grow, and by cleaning up some of the 'debris,' let's call it, then I think that will help the community grow."
Wednesday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from our third candidate in the Essex City Council race, Donald Olson, as well as our first of seven candidates in the Shenandoah Mayoral race, Michael Anderson.