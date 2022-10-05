(Maryville) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the race for the Missouri House's 1st district seat--a position currently held by Allen Andrews, who is stepping away from the legislature due to term limits. Our first report is with Republican candidate Jeff Farnan.
A lifelong Nodaway County resident, Farnan graduated from South Nodaway High School in 1983. In addition to being a cattle farmer, Farnan owns Spec Shoppe locations in Maryville and Stanberry. Farnan is also a 15-year member of the Jefferson C-123 School Board, currently serving as president. Farnan and his wife of 33 years have five children and three grandchildren. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Farnan says his legislative campaign is based on core values.
"You know, I want to make sure they have the same liberties and rights that we currently have," said Farnan. "I want them to be able to go to safe schools. I want them to grow up in safe neighborhoods with fully-funded police. I'm a supporter of the Second Amendment, so I want to ensure that in the future, when my grandkids are older, that they're able to buy guns and keep guns."
Saying he's pro-life, Farnan says he supported the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. As a school board member, Farnan says he's also focused on education issues--including the need for increased teacher pay.
"Recently, the governor of Missouri increased our teachers' base pay up to $38,000," he said. "I know that's a one-year deal, so whenever I come to rep, I want to make sure that will continue--not just for this year, but into the future."
Farnan also wants to help small businesses, which he says are under attack from various fronts. He gives his own business as an example.
"We say eyeglasses and contacts," said Farnan. "We're being attacked by, like, 1-800-Contacts and Zenni Optical. These places are all from out of state, so whenever a person goes and orders their contacts and glasses, that money--not only the sales money, but also the sale tax money--all goes out of state. Probably one of the biggest problems that we're facing is that these companies don't have the overhead costs that we have. I think there maybe needs to be a little more of a restrictive program on these businesses."
You can hear the full interview with Jeff Farnan here:
Thursday's report features the Democratic candidate in Missouri's 1st House District, Jennifer Piper.