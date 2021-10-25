(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in next Tuesday's general elections. Today's report features another of the Shenandoah mayoral candidates, Jeff Hiser.
A 1982 Shenandoah High School graduate, Hiser's background includes both municipal and educational experience. Hiser began his education career as a 3rd grade instructor in Farragut. He then taught at Shenandoah Middle School before K-12 principal stints at Perry and Stanton. Hiser returned to Shenandoah in 2007 to serve as Shenandoah's pre-K-through-4th grade principal, then served as superintendent from 2011-to-15. Hiser's served two terms on the Shenandoah School Board. His first term was from 1985-to-91. Hiser rejoined the board with his election in 2019. A former mayor, Hiser also served as a city council member, police officer and firefighter. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Hiser says his experience gives him an edge in the mayor's race.
"I have the experience, where some of the others do not," said Hiser. "Having already been a mayor, on the city council, and my educational experience gives me a lot of experiencing in budgeting, human resources, and long-range and short-range planning."
If elected mayor, Hiser says he would meet with department heads before making any changes in city operations.
"Find out what works, what is not working," he said, "what do they believe maybe needs to be changed to make their departments better, then we work together from that point on to determine what our best direction is for the city."
Hiser also believes the city's nuisance laws should be enforced fairly "for each and every person."
"Ordinances are like a state law or a federal law," said Hiser. "They are passed by the city council, and they are to be enforced. That's why they're on the books. We also need to update some of those, and get some of those on-line so that the public knows what is expected."
During the interview, Hiser was asked about last Thursday morning's incident, in which he was arrested for OWI 1st offense in the 700 block of South Center Street.
"Well, I do feel bad about the situation," he said. "There are two sides to every story, and an individual is innocent until proven guilty."
Hiser was also asked whether he considered either redrawing from the mayor's race, or resigning as a school board member.
"None of those," said Hiser. "Those are up to the people on the mayor's race to make a decision. Everybody is human, and we go from there. My heart is in Shenandoah, always has been in Shenandoah, and will continue to be in Shenandoah."
You can hear the entire interview with Jeff Hiser here: