(Hopkins) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today's report features the Democratic candidate in the Missouri House's 1st district race, Jessica Piper.
A Hopkins resident, Piper was born in Metairie, Louisiana. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas, Fort Smith in 2004 and a graduate degree from the University of Arkansas, Monticello in 2007. She then worked as an instructor for 16 years--most recently in the Maryville R-2 School District, teaching American Literature to high school students. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Piper says she decided to run for the legislature because of the underfunding of K-12 schools and other issues arising from the GOP's control in Jefferson City.
"I started looking around, and seeing what was going on with schools being underfunded, and teachers being grossly underpaid," said Piper. "Several of our state services really suffered under a GOP supermajority for 20 years. We often didn't even have a Democrat on the ballot. I decided that if nobody was going to do it, I was going to step up and do it--so that's how I got here."
Piper says she also supports fully funding expanded Medicaid services in order to keep rural hospitals in her region open.
"We put it on the ballot to expand it," she said. "We overwhelmingly by 63% told them to expand it. Then, we found out that legislators decided that we didn't tell them to fund it. So, they still refuse to expand Medicaid--they didn't fund it. Expanding Medicaid would have definitely helped some of these rural hospitals stay hope. So, I take it as my job to continue to vote for funding for expanding Medicaid."
Piper also says the state's rural roads have suffered because of the lack of adequate funding for the Missouri Department of Transportation. While saying sports betting should be legalized in Missouri, she offers one word of caution.
"We passed a lottery, saying that the money would got to education," said Piper. "What happens is, whatever money the lottery brings in, the legislators just take whatever they were going to send from the general fund over to schools. So, it's a net zero gain for schools. I don't want to see that happen with sports betting."
You can hear the full interview with Jessica Piper here:
"Meet the Candidates" resumes on Monday with a report on the Democratic candidate in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, Henry Martin.