(Sioux City) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in Tuesday's Iowa Primary. Our final segment in this latest series features the challenger for the U.S. Senate's Republican nomination, Jim Carlin.
A Sioux City-area attorney, Carlin holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and a law degree from Marquette University School of Law. Carlin served one year in the Iowa House of Representatives, and for the five years, in the Iowa Senate. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Carlin says he's challenging incumbent Charles Grassley because he's concerned about what he calls "the erosion of freedoms."
"If we don't change the course, we're going to go to a destination we don't want our grandchildren or children to go to," said Carlin. "I think the threats to freedom are pretty eminent, pretty real, and you have to preemptively look at those things, and have the self-awareness to solve problems before they get to your door. There's a lot of work to do, and a lot of areas and a lot of spectrums that are effecting just the preservation of freedom, itself."
Citing doubts raised over the results of the 2020 presidential election, Carlin says one issue he's concerned about is election integrity.
"There has to be some meaningful measure of accountability that the government has to have to the people of this country," he said. "And the way you do that is you audit things, you audit politicians. You follow money. You make sure that elections are audited in an authentic way."
As a gun owner and supporter of Second Amendment rights, Carlin says he believes mental health issues should be addressed, rather than enacting tougher gun laws.
"I have introduced legislation to study the impact of technology and early childhood cognitive development," said Carlin. "That's just one small piece, right. But, it's a mental health problem."
