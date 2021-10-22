(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, features the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today's report features another of the seven candidates seeking the Shenandoah mayor's post, James A. Davey.
A Shenandoah native and Shenandoah High School graduate, Davey graduated from Central Missouri State University with a criminal justice degree. After working with Des Moines Police, Davey worked with law enforcement in Omaha and Wyoming before taking teaching jobs in criminal justice. Davey returned to Shenandoah in 1993, when then-mayor Robert Creighton selected him to succeed Dick Hunt as police chief. Davey later served stints on the Shenandoah City Council, then served as city administrator from 2015 until his retirement in 2018. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Davey says he decided to run for the mayor's post because he has the itch to serve the community again.
"There's always things that can improve upon--don't get me wrong," said Davey. "There are, I know, candidates out there that pretty much want to overhaul the whole operation. But, you've got to take a look at it individually, and compare us to other communities of a similar size. We're doing good. I just want to keep us go in a positive direction. If something needs changing, we'll change it. But, we've got a great place to live here, and I want to be a part of keeping it that way."
Davey cites his city government experience as a plus, as well as his life experiences--including four stints in Iraq and the Middle East with the U.S. State Department training law enforcement officers. Saying the city needs to address its "broken windows," he calls for stronger enforcement of city ordinances, particularly those pertaining to nuisances. Davey also envisions the mayor serving in a "diplomatic role" with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association on economic development efforts.
"The role of the mayor is work with SCIA to facilitate as best you can the progress they're trying to bring forth in the community," said Davey. "You've got to have a good relationship with them. They have the contacts. They know who to go to at the state level. Gregg Connell and Shelly (Warner) down at SCIA now, they've both been around for a very long time. So, you know they've got a lot of good contacts down there."
Davey also expresses interest in establishing a recreational center in the community to bring additional opportunities to area youth.
"I know we've tried that two or three times, and there was always some roadblocks we couldn't overcome," said Davey. "I think we should stay at it, and with a rec building, you've got all sorts of things you can provide--basketball courts, tennis courts, gaming room, a swimming pool, possibly. I think that would be a good start for Shen."
You can hear the entire interview with Jim Davey here: