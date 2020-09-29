(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key legislative, congressional and countywide races in the November 3rd general elections. Today's segment features the Democratic challenger in the Iowa Senate's 12th District race, Joey Norris.
Born and raised on a farm southwest of Red Oak, Norris graduated from Red Oak High School, and earned a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from Iowa State University. While at Iowa State, Norris founded an engineering firm called Dream Forge LLC, an invention and product development company. He later brought the company back to Red Oak. Norris also currently chairs the Montgomery County Republican Party. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Norris says his rural roots influenced him to run for the State Senate.
"I think that's, you know, pretty typical for folks around here to understand," said Norris. "But, it really gives us a perspective that's kind of unique. You get this mentality living in rural Iowa that, you know, if it's broken, you need to try and fix it, and you need to help your neighbor when they need it. Those are not terribly radical ideas, but it was because I was fortunate to be raised in a rural setting that I have those."
As a candidate, Norris is focusing on five main issues. Topping the list is improving rural broadband services.
"You know, I'm personally a big fan of fiber optics," he said. "My leadership in Montgomery County helped it to be the first county in the entire state to have dedicated fiber to every home and business in the county. You know (U.S. Ag Secretary) Sonny Perdue, when he was here, he said we could be the first county in the nation. But, we'll take it one step at a time, and I'm proud to have done a lot of leadership on that work in our county. I think we can continue that success in the other five counties in our district."
Norris' second issue involves addressing problems with Iowa's privatized Medicaid system--which he says is destroying rural hospitals.
"I've talked to all of our major health institutions in our district," said Norris. "I've had a lot of good conversations with our CEOs and CFOs, and we could flip the switch to go back to a state-managed program immediately. Five-10 years down the road, a lot of our rural hospitals are not going to be open, because they cannot afford Medicaid privatization and the MCO's schedule. It's just something that, if we took the time to call these folks, we would know that the problem exits, and it's not working."
Other issues of focus include better rural housing opportunities, increased child care services and increased support for education. Norris also believes teachers need better pay due to increased responsibilities with COVID-19.
"Right now, especially, we're asking them to do two, if not three jobs," he said. "They're full time figuring out how to do a curriculum on line, and then they're doing one in school, then juggling back and forth, along with just the transgential programs that are there for students having been eroded with the virus."
