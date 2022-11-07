(Des Moines) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series featuring candidates running in Tuesday's general elections. We turn now to the race for Iowa's Agriculture Secretary and the Democratic challenger John Norwood.
A Wayland, Massachusetts native, Norwood has resided in Iowa since 2002. Norwood currently serves as the Soil and Water Commissioner for Polk County, to which he was elected in 2017 after growing up in the Boston area. He also runs a small company, TBL Consulting, which works with food, ag, and manufacturing businesses across the state. Previously, Norwood worked with the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority and operated an agricultural land trust in Livermore Valley, California, working with cattle ranchers and grape and nut growers. He received an MBA and master's degree from Yale's Forestry School and a bachelor's degree from Williams College in Massachusetts. In addition to water, ag, and food being lifelong passions, Norwood says he decided to run to establish a more sustainable agricultural system for Iowa.
"With climate change and shifting consumer preferences around food, we need to add some of the missing pieces and can't just be focused on productivity we've got to be thinking about resiliency and diversity," said Norwood. "Because the system we have today is not sustainable and it will not sustain Iowa with the water quality impacts and the massive soil loss."
Thus, Norwood says water quality and changing the state's current direction is a top priority for him.
"We're sending a billion pounds of nitrates down our river systems each year," said Norwood. "25% of our wetlands, 55% of our rivers, and 67% of our lakes are impaired and we even have both rural and urban drinking water supplies that are threatened."
Additionally, the state's continued increase in soil loss has been a growing concern for Norwood.
"We're losing 10 times the amount of soil that mother nature produces here in Iowa with over five tons per acre -- that's not sustainable," Norwood emphasized. "If you add up all that soil loss that's over 145 million tons per year worth about $3 billion. According to the most recent National Resources Inventory report, the erosion amounts are not going down they're actually going up."
One change signifying less focus on soil health, Norwood says, is some large-scale operations removing terraces in northwest Iowa to allow for larger boomed and faster equipment.
Norwood says the state needs to give more support to all sizes of farm operations and strive for more local options for processing. He points to the livestock market as an example.
"200 to 1,000 acre farms that may have integrated livestock and what are their challenges -- they don't have access to processing," he said. "We've given all the market power to four large companies both in the hog space where we're a leader in production in this country with a third of the nations pork and 50 million animals per year, but we've given all the market power to a few companies that manipulate the market, and the same is true on the cattle side."
Additionally, Norwood opposes the use of eminent domain for proposed carbon dioxide pipelines in the state, believing they should be voluntary and make annual payments to the landowners or counties that have volunteered their land for the project. Additionally, he supports a "wheeling fee" for the pipelines that would go into a state fund for various needs, including, but not limited to, wetland infrastructure or upgrading the tiling system across the state. Norwood is challenging Republican incumbent Mike Naig.