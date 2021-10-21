(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today's report features another of the seven candidates running for mayor of Shenandoah, Jon Eric Brantner.
A Shenandoah native, Brantner was elected Ward 2 council member in November, 2019, defeating longtime incumbent Bob Burchett. Brantner has worked for 15 years as I-T director at Earl May Nurseries, and the last 14 years as a part-time employee at the Depot Restaurant. Brantner holds a technical degree from Vatterott College in Omaha, and a business degree from Bellevue University. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Brantner says he's running for mayor because he can be more effective in making improvements to the community than as a council member. The 39-year-old Brantner also believes his age sets up apart from the other candidates.
"I bring a different aspect to this," said Brantner. "A couple of the other candidates have already served as a council member, or as a mayor, or in another public service seat. I think I can come into this, and look at this from fresh eyes. Plus, I've been very involved over the past two years while I've been on the council, not only with council, but with a lot of community events--kind of boots on the ground. I like to get my hands dirty. I like to get involved."
Brantner says the city must take a more proactive approach to improving its housing stock, and help prevent certain properties from becoming nuisances. He adds nuisance abatement is a long process.
"We at city council have taken very active steps to continue to combat that," said Brantner. "But, it's a process, and it's not a cheap process. And, it's a very time consuming process--but from the city administrator, both from the police department issuing the citation, or the notices from Mahlon (Sorensen's) perspective, as going through the court proceedings. It's not something that happens overnight."
While saying there's little the mayor can do to bring businesses and industries to the community, Brantner believes the mayor can play an active role in one possible economic development opportunity.
"From the mayoral seat, you can encourage something that we talked about, both with the superintendent of schools (Dr. Kerri Nelson), as well as some conversations with SCIA, is maybe an entrepreneurship program," said Brantner, "where we partner with young business owners, or maybe those who want to go into business for themselves, with local business leaders, or local business owners, that could coach them or mentor them, and walk them through the challenges that they would have in starting up their own business."
You can hear the entire interview with Jon Eric Brantner here: