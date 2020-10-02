(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key legislative, countywide and congressional races in the November 3rd general election. Today's report features the Republican incumbent in the Iowa House's 22nd district, Jon Jacobsen.
A Council Bluffs-area banker and attorney, Jacobsen won a special election in June of 2017 to fill the legislative seat vacated by Gregg Forristall's passing. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Jacobsen says he's seeking a third term in the Iowa House because serving as a legislator is a "most rewarding thing." He also considers himself a voice for southwest Iowa at the Statehouse.
"I love to have the backs of the people," said Jacobsen. "One reason is that, obviously, sometimes southwest Iowa in the past has not always gotten first-tier attention."
Jacobsen cites many accomplishments as reasons for his reelection, such as securing approximately $21 million in levee repair money to cover damages from the 2019 flooding along the Missouri River.
"Honey Creek levee, Pigeon Creek levee, are completed," said Jacobsen, "such that those people are all harvesting again this year. The levees have been certified to where crop insurance rates are going down."
Jacobsen also points to other accomplishments, such as the passing of bills from the House Commerce Committee.
"The governor's signed over a dozen of our economic bills that I flood led," he said, "including some bills to create new lines of business insurance in Iowa--including flood insurance, to strengthen the other reserves, to make sure the insurance claims get paid to people for property casualty, agriculture, life insurance, avoiding bankruptcies among some of the insurance providers, an anti-fraud bureau, and also just strengthening the solvency of these insurance companies."
Jacobsen adds balancing the budget will continue to be a focus if reelected.
"Yesterday (Thursday), the Revenue (Estimating) Committee came out, and indicated we've got a third of a billion of surplus for this year's budget," he said. "In addition to that, we've had a rainy day fund that's also had hundreds of millions of dollars. This has been key to having about a million of liquidity when we came back, and passed a budget after the COVID economic recession."
Jacobsen says spurring the state's economy and creating jobs are two other areas of focus in his reelection campaign. Monday's "Meet the Candidates" segment features the Democratic challenger in the Iowa House's 22nd District, Shawna Anderson. You can hear the full interview with Jon Jacobsen on our "Morning Line" page, as well as here: