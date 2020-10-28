(Undated) -- KMA News its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today's segment features the Republican incumbent in Iowa's U.S. Senate race, Joni Ernst.
A Montgomery County native and Stanton High School graduate, Ernst holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Iowa State University, and a master's in public administration from Columbus State University. Ernst served in the Iowa National Guard from 1993-to-2015, including 12 months in Kuwait from 2003-to-2004 as the company commander of the 1168th Transportation Company. Upon her return to the U.S., Ernst served as Montgomery County auditor from 2004 until her election to the Iowa State Senate's 12th district in 2010. Four years later, she defeated then-Congressman Bruce Braley to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Tom Harkin's retirement. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Ernst says she's running for reelection in order to continue her life in service to Iowa, and the country.
"I love Iowa," said Ernst. "I'm an Iowan through and through. That has been exhibited through my lifetime of service to my communities, my state and my nation. So, again, I am humbly asking for the support from the people of Iowa."
Ernst has a wish list of items she wants included in a future COVID-19 relief package, such as relief for farmers, child care support, assistance to help health care centers stay open, and support for small businesses.
"I was very, very proud to be one of the co-authors of the Paycheck Protection Program," she said, "which supported over 61,000 Iowa small businesses, and brought in $5.1 billion into this state to support those businesses and their employees."
As a former county election officer, herself, the Red Oak Republican is against any inclusion of legislation that would federalize the nation's election system.
"Our constitution basically leaves elections up to our individual states," said Ernst. "As long as we have decentralized elections across the United States, it's much harder for these nefarious countries around the world to target."
If reelected, Ernst says she will continue to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and officials in neighboring states to address lingering issues from the floods of 2019.
"Whether it is working on their master manual," she said, "whether it is rewriting regulations that obviously tend to favor recreation, and endangered species over the lives and livelihoods of our individuals, those are the things that I've been working on."
