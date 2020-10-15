(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November 3rd general election. Today's report features the Democratic candidate in the Fremont County supervisor's race, Josh Heard.
Born and raised in Randolph, Heard served on the Randolph City Council when he was 19. Now living in Tabor, Heard has authorized six books, and is a filmmaker. Heard and wife Kirsten have three children. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Heard says his reason for running for supervisor is very simple: he wants to give back to the community. Heard says he's also looking to create what he calls "county togetherness"--a blurring of community boundaries, and building a more cohesive county.
"Really taking advantage of everything we have to offer," said Heard. "If we could step back and look at what Fremont County has--we have boutiques, florists, grocery stores, dance studios, and so much more that we have to offer here. I really want to focus on creating communities of choice--and not just a collection of bedroom communities here."
In addition to securing more affordable housing, Heard also calls for improved broadband services in the county. Heard shares frustrations with residents over the current services.
"Like I said, I was a filmmaker," he said. "And, uploading some of the films for distribution sometimes has taken up to 72 hours for myself--which isn't exactly productive. But, the introduction of faster internet--broadband, to be more specific--to implement into our schools, our banks, and of course, our homes, would be very productive."
Heard also believes the county should secure grant funding to cover the expense of repairing roads and infrastructure damaged from the 2019 flooding.
"Basically, you had Highway 275 for a matter of months become the interstate system," said Heard. "With all the added traffic, it really did a number on our roads, for sure. That's something that needs to be addressed, absolutely. But looking then into how to pay for this stuff, without breaking the bank or hiking taxes up--which is ridiculous, and something I would never want to do, either."
While saying he wants to see new businesses and industries, Heard supports "reasonable growth" that fit the county's rural character.
"A lot of people enjoy that Fremont County is still a rural area," he said, "and we're kind of able to breathe a little bit here. We're not all packed on top of one another--which I certainly enjoy, as well. There's a lot of different things we can with that--such as supporting the businesses we already have, and then of course, implementing more."
In our next "Meet the Candidates" segment, we'll hear from the incumbent independent candidate in Montgomery County's 1st district supervisor's race, Bryant Amos. You can hear the full interview with Josh Heard on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com, as well as with our webstory.