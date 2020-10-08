(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key legislative, countywide and congressional races in the November 3rd general elections. Today's segment features the first of two candidates running for the seat in the Nebraska State Senate's 1st district, Julie Slama.
A Peru native, Slama was appointed to the Unicameral seat vacated by Dan Watermeier, who was elected to the Nebraska Public Service Commission in November, 2018. A graduate of Auburn High School, Slama holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Yale University. Both Slama and her opponent, Janet Palmtag, were the top two votegetters from among three candidates advancing from the May primary. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Slama says she's running for a full term in the State Senate because she's seen the amount of good she can do in state government. She's particularly proud of a bill approved this past session on property tax reform.
"Even in two very difficult budget years for our state," said Slama, "I was able to secure over $1 billion in new property tax relief over the next five years with LB 1107," said Slama. "I mobilized millions of dollars for rural broadband expansion, fought on both the local, state and federal level for a strong recovery from the 2019 floods that devastated KMAland--especially southeast Nebraska."
Slama, however, says she will continue to push for property tax relief on the rural level if elected in November.
"While we made some progress in the right direction with LB 1107," said Slama, "we still need to fight for that rural property tax relief on a social level. And, I am more than happy to be that rural outspoken voice in the room, fighting for southeast Nebraska on that front."
In addition, Slama is also concerned about evening the playing field when it comes to K-12 school funding. She says smaller school districts are still being shortchanged when it comes to education funding.
"You're talking about anywhere from 60-to-80% of a given person's property tax bill going to that K-12 education funding," said Slama, "when we see on a state level, a disproportionate amount of funding going to the three largest school districts in the state, then another chunk of it going to the next largest quarter of schools in the state, leaving the remaining 229 school districts in our state of Nebraska to fight over the last 25% of funding on any given year on a state level."
Slama says she would also push for improvements to the state's roads and infrastructure, and rural broadband expansion. Friday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from Slama's opponent in the Nebraska 1st District State Senate race, Janet Palmtag. You can hear the full interview with Julie Slama on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com, as well as on our webstory.