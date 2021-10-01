(Clarinda) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today's report features another candidate running for the Clarinda School Board, Karen Perala.
A Clarinda High School graduate, the former Karen Ratashack holds a bachelor's degree in family consumer science education from Iowa State University. After teaching for 11 years, Perala became a representative for Ozark National Life and NIS Financial Services. From 2009-to-2019, she served as a substitute teacher in the Stanton, South Page, Essex and Clarinda districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" Friday morning, Perala says she's running for school board based on public feedback on the change in the current board membership.
"I had heard many people talk that we needed some new people on the board," said Perala. "Many people were frustrated with what was going on in board meetings. I figured I should step up and put my name into the race, and give the district the opportunity to have another person on the board that is conservative, and has biblical truths and values that would best for the district."
While saying she supports Career Technical Education funding, Perala questions the district's decision to convert the former Shopko Building into the Clarinda Innovation Learning Center.
"I don't believe they did a thorough investigation into the building to make sure it was a building that would be fit for that purpose," said Perala, "without spending a great deal more money for that building, because the cost to bringing it up for school is pretty high. So, that was probably the biggest thing is making a decision without the knowledge of that building's condition."
Perala, however, believes the district should consider leasing the Clarinda Academy facilities. On another subject, she believes the district should limit the reliance on technology in the classrooms, in favor of one-to-one instruction.
"Being a substitute teacher, I have seen a lot of times where--especially for younger kids--too much time may be allowed on computerized gadgets," said Perala, "and we need more face-to-face teaching. So many kids have used electronic gadgets from toddler age on up, but I think that when they're in the school classroom, they need that personal teaching."
Monday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from another Clarinda School Board candidate, Paul Boysen. You can hear the full interview with Karen Perala here: