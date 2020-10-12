(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key area races in the November 3rd general election. Today's report features the Republican incumbent in the rematch for the Fremont County sheriff's post, Kevin Aistrope.
A 37-year law enforcement veteran, Aistrope first joined the county sheriff's reserves in 1977--two years after graduating from Fremont-Mills High School. He served as Tabor police chief from 1983 until becoming a sheriff's deputy in '87. Aistrope served as chief deputy from 1993 until he was elected sheriff in 2008. Aistrope defeated former deputy Zac Buttercase in the June Republican primary, only for Buttercase to receive the Democratic nomination in a special convention. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Aistrope says he's running for a fourth term as sheriff because he's the most qualified candidate. He also lists several of his office's accomplishments since he took office 12 years ago.
"I hired our first female deputy," said Aistrope. "I've taken over law enforcement for both Hamburg and Sidney. I reintroduced the canine program. The new Fremont County Law Enforcement Center and Jail--we got that in 2015. Also, that put computers in our vehicles, aiding in e-ticketing and communications. It allows our deputies to stay out on the street and do their reports, rather than sitting in their office."
Other accomplishments include the installation of a drug take back box outside the county's law enforcement center, and partnering with the Fremont-Mills and Sidney school districts for a school resource officer. In addition, Fremont County's new emergency communications system recently went online. Aistrope says the new system has streamlined communications between first responders.
"Communications was always a problem in Fremont County, with all the hills," he said. "We have a system now where it's working fairly well. We're able to get in all my deputy vehicles, and that, but also all the rescue and fire (vehicles) in the county, so they have fairly good communications."
Another new development is the return of a second canine officer. The sheriff says having two drug dogs benefits the county's law enforcement efforts.
"It helps with drugs," said Aistrope. "If you stop a car, you don't have very many minutes to hold that vehicle there while you're trying to make a case. It helps that have the dog guy on duty to do that. But, it also helps when somebody runs from police. (If) we have a missing person, we have a person that did a burglary, and we don't have any idea where they went, it's just a huge benefit for us."
Like other agencies, Aistrope's department has faced the challenge of providing services during COVID-19.
"My deputies wear masks when they go out, and meet with people," he said. "But, we sanitize our lobby a dozen times a day. We take everybody's temperatures when they come to work, and when they go home, to make sure there's nothing we're missing. My jail staff washes their hands, they sanitize their hands all the time. I've been very lucky to not have anything in my jail so far. I've had a few cases in my department, but we're able to control that."
