(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today's report features another challenger in the four-person Shenandoah School Board race, Kris Anderzohn.
A Shenandoah native and 1982 Shenandoah High School graduate, Anderzohn studied farm operations at Iowa State University. After returning to the family farm, Anderzohn became a motorcoach driver with Arrow bus lines. He later served as operations director with the company in Denver and Omaha. He also worked as a crop adjuster. Currently, Anderzohn, wife Jodi and son Dan run DLA Farms, LLC, a company hauling grain and construction materials. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning. Anderzohn says he became a school board candidate after his wife decided not to run.
"Actually, I had several people in the community come up to me and say, 'hey, you would be a good candidate for school board,'" said Anderzohn. "It's a little bit outside my box, but it's been a good learning experience. I expect to learn a lot more if I get elected. The learning curve is going to be pretty strong, but we'll deal with that."
Anderzohn says some of the issues he's focusing on were raised during the September 30th school board candidates' forum, such as the need for Career Technical Education, or CTE instruction in the district.
"Each students has their own needs," he said. "You know, I believe if they don't want to continue their education--which I think is also important--there's also a lot of good paying jobs that don't require that type of college education. We need to really focus on getting those kids directed in the right way, and making sure they have that opportunity to know that there are good paying jobs without having to go to college."
Anderzohn also wants to see changes in the district, such as improved communications between board members and the superintendent. He also believes relationships between the school district and the city must be improved.
"One of the questions that came up is, 'should a board member be allowed to be on the school board, and the city council and the mayor?'" said Anderzohn. "I don't think it's a problem. I think if anything, it would help matters. One example is, why are we not having Homecoming during Shenfest. That just makes sense. Those type of little things. Hopefully, if I get in there, we can change things a little bit."
You can hear the full interview with Kris Anderzohn here: