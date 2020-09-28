(Undated) -- With the November general elections approaching, KMA News begins another series of "Meet the Candidates" segments, featuring the candidates running in key legislative, countywide and congressional races. Our series starts with the Republican incumbent seeking reelection in Iowa's 12th State Senate District, Mark Costello.
An Imogene farmer, Costello is a graduate of Nishna Valley High School, and has a bachelor's degree in computer information systems from the University of Northern Iowa. After working for five years in computer systems with the Garth Seed Company, he returned to farming in 1990. Costello and wife Rachel have five children, ages 5 to 18. Costello first broke into state politics in 2012 when he won a seat in the Iowa House. He later ran in a special election to fill Joni Ernst's seat in the State Senate in 2015. After fending off Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch's challenge in the June GOP primary, Costello says he's running for a second term in the State Senate because his experience is needed.
"You work hard at getting up to speed," said Costello, "and learning a lot of things, and getting a position where you feel like you can make a difference, and understand how things need to be done, and how things work. I'm on important committees that I feel that we need people with experience there, and understanding--such as the Human Resources Budget Committee, as well as the Administrative Rules Review Committee. Those are two really big and important committees that I'm on that take a lot of work and understanding. I feel like I'm the best person for doing those jobs."
If reelected, Costello says one of his goals is improve rural broadband services--something that COVID-19 brought to the forefront this spring and summer.
"We have some programs that we've worked the last few years," he said. "We've made a lot of progress in that area, and we're making progress in Iowa. Plus, there's some funds from the federal (government) now. But, there's certain inflexibilities, I call it, where we can't do this project that would make sense, but it doesn't quite fit our programs--things like hot spots in different towns, or point of site wireless (services), where we can get faster internet to more people, and not be quite so tied together. So, I'm interested in that, and it's something I think we can make progress on."
On the subject of coronavirus, Costello supports the public health measures issued by Governor Kim Reynolds--including her call for in-person education in the state's K-12 schools.
"I think she's explained herself," said Costello. "She's kept us informed. She's made tough decisions. I think she's made the right ones. It's really important for our children if can offer that in-person (education) safely, and I think we can. I think that's important, and I think it's worth working toward, and try to maintain normalcy as much as we can. We can't let this destroy us."
Costello adds further changes are needed in terms of mental health services in the state.
"There are some funding issues, some inequities that we really have to keep working on," he said, "and try to figure out to make sure that they are funded. There's a number of different ways we can do that. We just have to make sure each year that we make progress. It would be nice to have something we don't have to worry about every year, and that the system is set up to provide for that adequately."
Tuesday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from Costello's Democratic challenger in the Iowa Senate's 12th District race, Joey Norris. You can hear the full interview with Mark Costello on our "Morning Line" page, or attached here: