(Stanton) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 7 Iowa Primary. Today's segment continues our focus at the race for Montgomery County's District 4 supervisor GOP nomination, with a report on the incumbent, Mark Peterson.
A resident of Montgomery County for more than 50 years, Peterson and wife Melanie have five children. A Stanton High School graduate, Peterson owns an associate of arts degree from Southwestern Community College in Creston. For most of his adult life, he worked in agribusiness, including a 12-year stint at a farm equipment dealership in Red Oak. Currently, Peterson farms and drives a truck. Peterson seeks his third term in the county board room. In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Peterson says his experience with county government runs beyond his election in 2014. It all started with a friend of his.
"A friend, Glen Benskin, was a supervisor," said Peterson. "He became physically unable to drive to the meeting. So, I took him to the meetings. I'm not going to say I sat in on every one of them, but I think there was a year-and-a-half period of time before I was a supervisor that I did sit in on a lot of their meetings. Once I made the decision to run, I attended, I believe, every single Tuesday meeting from there until the November election, when I was officially elected, and sworn in shortly thereafter as a supervisor."
Peterson says he's running for reelection because he has "things to contribute" on key issues, such as infrastructure repairs. Presently, the county totals more than 500 miles of gravel, 89 miles of dirt and 110 miles of paved roads. And, about 60 bridges in the county are embargoed. Peterson cites two bridges in dire need of repair.
"The Gardner Ranch Bridge that we're working on up on 140th Street right now, that's a $1.4 million project in itself," he said. "Another example--250th Street, which is a huge bridge, and one we need to get fixed, and one we're trying to get federal funding on it, yet, that's $2.5 million by itself."
Also, Peterson wants to continue keeping the county's tax levies low. Other issues include the continuing discussion regarding the county's solar energy ordinance. Though board members took action on the ordinance earlier this year, Peterson was asked whether it goes far enough.
"Does it go far enough? That's a good question," said Peterson. "I guess with solar, I don't feel it's as invasive on your neighbors as some great sources of energy. So, I would like to think that it is. We may find out that there are things that need to be changed. It's a living document, so it can be changed if it needed to be."
