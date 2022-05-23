(Council Bluffs) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key countywide, legislative and congressional races in the June 7 Iowa Primary. Today, we turn our attention to the race for the Iowa state auditor's Republican nomination, with a report on the first of two candidates, Mary Ann Hanusa.
Born and raised in Council Bluffs, Hanusa has a bachelor's degree in education from Concordia Teacher's College and a master's degree in American history from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Hanusa worked as a teacher and administrator in Council Bluffs public schools, then served in Iowa Senator Charles Grassley's Council Bluffs office. She then worked as director of personal correspondence for President George W. Bush. Hanusa was elected to the Iowa House in 2010, and served for 10 years. During her time at the Statehouse, she chaired the Iowa House's Government Oversight Committee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Hanusa says she's running for the state auditor's position to restore "trust and integrity" to the office. She accuses the current office holder, Democrat Rob Sand, of politicizing the position by launching investigations against Republican Governor Kim Reynolds.
"It is an open secret among members of both parties that he (Sand) wants to be governor someday," said Hanusa. "To that end, he has launched these investigations, and that's not right. There isn't any room for politics in this office. This is about public service, and not politics."
Hanusa says the auditor's role is to serve as the taxpayer's watchdog, and to make sure tax dollars are used wisely.
"The auditor will lead a team of auditors to work with county treasurers and other local officials to make sure that routine audits are done," she said. "But then, there's also the investigative side of the office. That's looking for waste, fraud and abuse, attacking it where it's found, but launching those investigations based on fact, and not on a partisan agenda."
If elected, Hanusa says she wants an open relationship with local government officials.
"We certainly want it to be an open relationship," said Hanusa, "so that local entities feel free and comfortable to call the state auditor's office, either for the auditor's office to be involved on a formal basis, or to ask advice, or to have help with their own audit. So, certainly there needs to be a very good, easy working relationship between the local entities and the state auditor's office."
In our next "Meet the Candidates" segment, we'll hear from Hanusa's opponent for the state auditor's GOP nomination, Todd Halbur. You can hear the full interview with Mary Ann Hanusa here: