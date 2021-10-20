(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the competitive Shenandoah mayor's race, where seven candidates are seeking to succeed Dick Hunt, who is stepping down after 16 years at the helm at the end of the year. Our first segment features Michael Anderson.
Born and raised in Shenandoah, Anderson began his career as an officer with the Clarinda Police Department in 1988, then joined Shenandoah Police as an officer five years later. After 15 years on the force, Anderson retired in 2008, only to take the Essex police chief's job a few months later. Anderson retired as Essex's police chief in January of 2012. In a preview interview with KMA News, Anderson says he's running for mayor of Shenandoah, because he wants to help the community.
"I believe that there's some things that need to change," said Anderson. "We've got to do something about downtown. I don't want it to end up looking like a ghost town. (We need to) bring businesses to it. Let's get the kids something to do. They really don't have anything to do, other than run around. Maybe we should build them a skatepark, so that they're off the streets with their skateboards."
Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Anderson suggested some possible methods to attract new businesses to downtown Shenandoah.
"Promote it more," said Anderson. "Even talk to different individuals that may give us leads on who we could talk to about possibly being here."
Anderson also says a recreational facility could provide a destination for local residents--especially younger citizens.
"I'd like to see them build a YMCA-slash-community center down there in the old Sac 'N Save parking lot," he said. "Give some place for the kids to go to, even some place to the people of Shenandoah to utilize.
You can hear the entire interview with Mike Anderson below.
Thursday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from another Shenandoah mayoral candidate, Jon Eric Brantner.