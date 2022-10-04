(Maryville) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today's segment features the Democratic candidate in Missouri's 12th State Senate District, Michael Baumli.
Born in New Port Richey, Florida, Baumli grew up on a farm near Quitman and graduated from West Nodaway High School. He earned an associate's degree in computer programming and network technology from Vatterott College in 2001. Baumli has worked as a network and security administrator at the Kawasaki Motors Maryville Plant. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Baumli says he's running for the Missouri Senate because he's concerned about the exodus of young people from northwest Missouri.
"Let's just say, over the last 20 years, I've had a lot of my friends move away," said Baumli. "Most of these are friends with degrees--highly educated. I've had some family move away, as well. There's not a whole lot of people staying in the area. I'm just kind of slightly frustrated in that. I feel like the smaller communities, especially, have been hurt the most over the past 20 years, and there hasn't bee a lot to really revitalize them, or help them grow."
Baumli favors the creation of so-called "magnet schools" and improved broadband services to bring younger residents back to the state. He also favors increased spending in K-12 education, in order to help students compete in future workplaces.
"I've been the comparison that, well, we're spending so much more than we were back in the 1960's," he said. "We're in a more competitive environment than we were in the 1960's. Because of that, we need to basically step up our game to compete globally. It's an ever-changing environment, and we definitely need to make our schools more adaptable to that environment. But, if we restrict ourselves in that regard, we're setting ourselves up for failure."
Baumli also believes environmental issues must be addressed, such as fertilizer runoff issues with area lakes.
"Here in Maryville, we have Mozingo Lake, which has had a problem with runoff," said Baumli. "We're spending lots and lots of money trying to treat fertilizer runoff from local farms. We also are learning that fertilizer runoff is so expensive, we're actually having problems down in the Gulf of Mexico. So, we need to find ways to kind of prevent some of this runoff, but also maintain our crop yields."
Calling it confusing, Baumli questions the tax cut proposal approved in the Missouri Legislature's special session last month. He says other issues must be addressed, such as problems with the state's foster care program, and the need for increased salaries for corrections officers. You can hear the full interview with Michael Baumli here:
