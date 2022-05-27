(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 7 Iowa Primary. Today's report features the third of three candidates running for the U.S. Senate's Democratic nomination, retired Admiral Michael Franken.
Born and raised in Sioux Center, Iowa, Franken worked alongside his father in a farm shop, as well as three years at a slaughterhouse at age 17 to pay for college. After obtaining a Navy scholarship, Franken earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Nebraska, a master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School's College of Physics, and professional studies at MIT, the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, and the Brookings Institute. Darden served 36 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a three-star admiral in 2017. Franken worked in a variety of positions in Washington, D.C., including chief of legislative affairs under President Barack Obama. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Franken says the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January, 2021 prompted him to run for the Senate seat currently held by Republican incumbent Charles Grassley. He also believes his experience is a plus.
"The old adage that if you have the training, if you have the experience, if you have the verb to do something like this," said Franken, "the adage that if not you, who, comes into play. I can think of nothing more responsible in line and the dedication that I have for this country and the citizens of Iowa to help."
Health care improvements is but one issue Franken is focusing on in this campaign. Another issue involves helping Iowa farmers.
"I would like to make Iowa farmers more profitable," he said, "and the ag industry something other than being villianized for polluting our water. Something entirely different. Some value-added agriculture, too, in the environmental discussions."
In light of this week's deadly shooting incident at a Texas elementary school, Franken says more attention should be given to gun owners' responsibility, including better training for firearms--such as that received in the military.
"There is much to learn," said Franken, "and America stands as somewhat an oddity throughout the world in our affection of firearms, and our laxness having to do with ownership. I don't speak about the type of firearm as much as the responsibility of the owner. In the military, that's your rifle, that's your sidearm. You're responsible for them. And, your career is based on that responsibility to the firearms."
You can hear the full interview with Michael Franken here: