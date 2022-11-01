(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in next Tuesday's general elections. Today's report features the Democrat challenger in Iowa's U.S. Senate race, Michael Franken.
Born and raised in Sioux Center, Franken earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Nebraska, a master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School's College of Physics, and professional studies at MIT, the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, and the Brookings Institute. Franken served 36 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a three-star admiral in 2017. Franken worked in a variety of positions in Washington, D.C., serving both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations. He won the Democratic nomination over two other opponents in the June Iowa primary.
Like other candidates, Franken is focusing on the economy in this campaign. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Franken says the Democrats must do a better job of touting bills passed under the Biden Adminsitration, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, the American Rescue Plan Act, and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
"I was Obama's legislative person in the Pentagon," said Franken, "and I also worked in the Bush Administration, in the front office at the cabinet level. Our nation has been trying to put an infrastructure bill through for 30 years--and finally, they did it in a bipartisan manner. Chuck Grassley voted for it. This was landmark legislation."
While saying inflation is a worldwide problem, Franken says the U.S. must stop offloading industry in order to improve the economy.
"We have written a tax code where corporations get a tax write-off for closing businesses here, and moving them overseas," said Franken. "It's an abomination that we permit this. Consequently we don't own our supply lines. During the Trump Administration, he slashed visas and workers coming into America. Consequently, we don't have enough workers--from a seamstress in Shenandoah to a dock worker in Decorah. They're not here."
On the abortion issue, Franken says women, not politicians, should decide whether to have an abortion.
"Don't put yourself in someone else's shoes, and make that decision for them," said Franken. "The last thing a woman needs in that dire situation is a constitutional lawyer, Chuck Grassley, or the federal government standing next to them in the delivery room, saying no, you can't do this, yes, you can do that. This is ridiculous."
While saying he doesn't want guns taken away from citizens, Franken does call for responsible firearm ownership in order to curb gun violence in the country.
"The military does that," he said, "The police forces, the security forces, even security guards, have a training curriculum, have a program and background investigation. This business of selling firearms out of your trunk is ridiculous. Ghost gun manufacturing in someone else's garage is illegal."
You can hear the full interview with Michael Franken here:
Wednesday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from the Libertarian candidate in Iowa's 4th Congressional District race, Bryan Jack Holder.