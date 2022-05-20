(Johnston) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key local races in the June Iowa Primary. Today, we return our attention to the race for the Republican nomination in Iowa's new Third Congressional District with challenger Nicole Hasso.
Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, Hasso moved to Iowa to attend Drake University and married her husband. She has spent the last 14 years working in the financial services industry and lives in Des Moines suburb Johnston. Hasso says she first became interested in a run for Congress while attending a committee hearing at the State Capitol over the teaching of controversial material in schools.
"Being a mom of two, I know how important education is and how we need to make sure that we are teaching our kids the truth," said Hasso. "We need to teach them the whole history. We need to teach them about reading, arithmetic, science and all the basics to prepare them for the next stage in life."
Hasso says she would like to see more control over what is being taught in classrooms around the country.
"Right now, there's no accountability and no one is holding the teacher's union or administration accountable," said Hasso. "Here recently, there was a video that was released here in the state of Iowa. It is against the law to teach critical race theory, but yet still a video came to surface of different administrative people discussing how they're just going around the law and that there's no consequences. They're just changing the wording on it, but they're going to teach what they want to teach."
Aside from education, Hasso says inflation and supply chain problems continue to hurt Iowans. She calls for less federal spending to help fix the crisis.
"We can't continue to spend money that we can't afford," said Hasso. "Right now, we are living on a credit card, and we shouldn't be living on a credit card. We need to live within our means. We need to make sure that we're taking care of America first. That means bringing back manufacturing jobs back to our country, we need to. Right now, there's a lot of regulations that prevent and make it hard for American companies to do business here in America. I think we need to look at that and make sure that, if anything, an American company it should be easy for them to do business in America."
Similarly, Hasso says she favors an "America first" policy when it comes to giving aide to Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Hasso believes renewable fuels production should be expanded across the country as a way to make the country less reliant on foreign energy production.
"I know some people say the cost of it is expensive, but if we're able to expand it to different states, I truly believe that it will definitely help, especially with production and what we need," said Hasso. "I think we should definitely be energy independent and not beg OPEC to produce more oil or to send billions of dollars to Venezuela to start digging for oil. I think we need to look at what we have here in the United States and become energy independent."
You can hear the full interview with Hasso below.
In our next edition of "Meet the Candidates," we'll talk with the first of two candidates seeking the Republican nomination to be State Auditor, Mary Ann Hanusa.