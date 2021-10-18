(Essex) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring candidates running in key races for the upcoming November 2nd general elections. The latest report features the first candidate running in the Essex City Council race, Nicole Wenstrand.
A lifelong resident of Essex, Wenstrand graduated from Essex High School in 2007 and lives and works on her family farm. After graduation, Wenstrand received a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Central College in Pella, before returning to Essex to farm with her father. Wenstrand has also previously served as co-activities director for the Essex School District, as well as head coach for the volleyball program. Wenstrand, the lone incumbent running for one of two seats in the council race, has served on the Essex City Council for the past two years, after filling a vacancy in the 2019 elections, left by Rick Dailey. Wenstrand says she's running for re-election to see through infrastructure projects for the city.
"You know, re-doing the sewer system, as well as the water system in town, putting in some new water meters, and really trying to see it through," Wenstrand said. "When I start things I like to finish them, so I kind of want to finish it out."
Wenstrand says she hopes to continue to see Essex grow, mainly by continuing partnerships with the school district.
"I want to see Essex continue to grow, we've had some good things happening in town including some housing going up," Wenstrand said. "We're really partnering with the school a lot, and I want to continue that to help the school continue, which in turn helps the town continue."
Additionally, Wenstrand says she has wanted to be a sounding board for the community citing her work with the noise ordinance discussions in taking multiple decibel readings, as well as with the Essex Community Club.
"I wanted to be the sounding board for the community, and try to voice what the community wants, and I kept pushing that," Wenstrand said. "Then around Labor Day, I went to a lot of the Labor Day meetings and was involved in that a lot in trying to get the city and the Essex Community Club working together towards the Labor Day celebration."
Wenstrand says she also hopes to continue to provide housing for the city, off the heels of the city completing a housing project with the school district. Tuesday, we'll hear from one challenger in the Essex City Council race, Jeff Eshelman, as well as the challenger for the Red Oak City Council Ward 2, Brian Bills, on KMA's "Morning Line" program.